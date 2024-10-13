Norwegian police introduce temporary border control
Kyiv • UNN
Norway has introduced temporary border controls on ferries from Denmark, Sweden and Germany due to the increased terrorist threat. The control may last until October 22 and does not involve checking all travelers.
Norway has introduced temporary border control due to the increased level of terrorist threat. This was reported by NRK, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that control has been tightened on ferries coming from Denmark, Sweden and Germany.
The police explained that the purpose of this measure is to give them a little more tools in border control to identify threats. Law enforcement officials noted that they do not plan to physically check all travelers. Therefore, there is no reason to believe that crossing the border will take longer than before.
The control can last up to ten days - until October 22.
