Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 1338 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
12:51 PM • 13644 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 25995 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

11:02 AM • 32012 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
08:39 AM • 72554 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 54823 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 46326 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 66526 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 95967 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 62902 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

Norway will allocate $7 billion to Ukraine in 2025 for joint projects: Umerov announced details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Rustem Umerov discussed with his Norwegian counterpart, Tore Onshus Sandvik, the use of these funds, as well as the development of joint projects, particularly in the field of unmanned systems.

Norway will allocate $7 billion to Ukraine in 2025 for joint projects: Umerov announced details

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, participated in the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council and a series of bilateral meetings with allies. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Umerov had a conversation with his Norwegian colleague, Tore Onshus Sandvik. He noted that Norway is among the leaders in terms of aid to Ukraine: in 2025, it will allocate 7 billion dollars.

The ministers discussed how to use these resources most effectively. Among the priorities is the development of joint projects, in particular in the field of unmanned systems. It is about:

  • Purchase of Ukrainian UAVs;
    • Financing the production of domestic samples;
      • Joint work according to the “Danish model” or in other formats.

        Umerov also presented Ukrainian technological solutions that are already working on the battlefield.

        We have the potential to scale them together with partners — and Norway can play an important role here

        – said Rustem Umerov.

        Let us remind you

        Earlier, UNN reported that five more countries officially joined the Coalition of Radio-Electronic Warfare (EW). These are Belgium, Sweden, Italy, Turkey and Estonia.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
        Rustem Umerov
        Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
        NATO
        Sweden
        Belgium
        Norway
        Italy
        Turkey
        Estonia
        Ukraine
