Norway will allocate $7 billion to Ukraine in 2025 for joint projects: Umerov announced details

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, participated in the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council and a series of bilateral meetings with allies. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Umerov had a conversation with his Norwegian colleague, Tore Onshus Sandvik. He noted that Norway is among the leaders in terms of aid to Ukraine: in 2025, it will allocate 7 billion dollars.

The ministers discussed how to use these resources most effectively. Among the priorities is the development of joint projects, in particular in the field of unmanned systems. It is about:

Purchase of Ukrainian UAVs;

Financing the production of domestic samples;

Joint work according to the “Danish model” or in other formats.

Umerov also presented Ukrainian technological solutions that are already working on the battlefield.

We have the potential to scale them together with partners — and Norway can play an important role here – said Rustem Umerov.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that five more countries officially joined the Coalition of Radio-Electronic Warfare (EW). These are Belgium, Sweden, Italy, Turkey and Estonia.