Norway will allocate 380 million euros to Naftogaz for gas purchases

Naftogaz Group will receive financing from Norway for the purchase of gas worth 380 million euros. The funds will come through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). This was reported by Naftogaz, according to UNN.

Details

The funding is part of a larger aid package aimed at supporting Ukraine's energy security. In total, Norway is allocating about 380 million euros for gas purchases, power grid rehabilitation, emergency generators, and nuclear safety.

In addition to weapons and ammunition, Ukraine needs support in the energy sector the most. In Kyiv, people are often left without electricity. Therefore, energy support, including financing for gas purchases, is an important element of Norway's assistance - said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Energy sustainability

Earlier, Roman Chumak , CEO of Naftogaz Group, met with the leadership of the IMF mission to Ukraine. Chumak briefed the IMF mission leadership on the Group's efforts to support the country's energy sustainability and ensure a sustainable heating season.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the group's facilities have been subjected to 15 missile and drone attacks, and production facilities have suffered significant damage.