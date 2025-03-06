Norway is preparing a new significant increase in aid to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre is initiating negotiations to expand support for Ukraine in 2024. Previously, the country had already allocated 155 billion kroner in aid until 2030 under the Nansen program.
Norway must significantly increase financial aid to Ukraine, said the country's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre to parliament on Thursday, reports UNN citing Reuters.
Details
"I want to propose to other parties in parliament to meet today to discuss and agree on a significant increase in the Nansen program for Ukraine this year," Støre said.
"We will organize our expanded support in a way that provides the maximum possible combat capability as quickly as possible," Støre said, adding that the government also plans to further strengthen Norway's own army.
Supplement
This is the latest example of how a European country is trying to increase defense spending and maintain support for Ukraine after U.S. President Donald Trump froze military aid to Ukraine and raised doubts about their commitment to European NATO allies.
Last year, the Norwegian parliament agreed to spend 35 billion Norwegian kroner (3.22 billion dollars) on military and civilian support for Ukraine in 2025, increasing the total amount under the program, called the Nansen program, to 155 billion kroner from 2023 to 2030.