Norway invests £10 billion in five British frigates to strengthen the fleet in Northern Europe - Sky News

The UK Ministry of Defence reported that Norway has agreed to purchase five new Type 26 frigates for a total of £10 billion. The agreement aims to deepen military partnership and strengthen counteraction against Russian operations in the region. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

With Norway, we will train, operate, deter and - if necessary - fight together," The frigates will be built in Glasgow and will be part of a joint fleet plan of at least 13 anti-submarine vessels in Northern Europe.

With Norway, we will train, operate, deter and - if necessary - fight together - emphasized UK Defence Secretary John Healey.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre noted that the new ships are necessary due to the "most serious security situation since World War II."

The construction and delivery of the frigates are expected to create around 4,000 jobs at BAE Systems and in the supply chain. UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer emphasized that the agreement would contribute to economic development, well-paid jobs, and strengthened national security.

This government has forged new partnerships around the world to deliver for people at home, and the export of our world-leading Type 26 frigates to Norway will do just that, supporting well-paid jobs across the United Kingdom, from apprentices to engineers - he noted.

