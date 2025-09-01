Norway invests £10 billion in five British frigates to strengthen the fleet in Northern Europe - Sky News

$41.260.00
08:53 PM • 6018 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 35337 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 78701 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 91908 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 107191 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 118630 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 256141 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 114512 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 86237 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 100139 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 24978 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 23986 views
Hungary blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU: Szijjártó names reasonsAugust 31, 04:36 PM • 13827 views
Ukraine bans annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman: reason revealedAugust 31, 05:04 PM • 12420 views
In Lviv, a 73-year-old woman had a 12-centimeter parasite removed: what makes it dangerousAugust 31, 05:58 PM • 4666 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 11190 views
President of Ukraine hopes for effective investigation into Parubiy's murderAugust 31, 06:40 PM • 6108 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 7486 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned09:30 PM • 7986 views
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 106060 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 236277 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 237154 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 328913 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 276711 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Ursula von der Leyen
Friedrich Merz
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Crimea
Washington, D.C.
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 111299 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 243888 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 266921 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 263903 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 243633 views
Norway invests £10 billion in five British frigates to strengthen the fleet in Northern Europe - Sky News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Norway signs a £10 billion deal with the UK to acquire five Type 26 frigates. This agreement will strengthen military partnership and counter Russian operations in the region.

Norway invests £10 billion in five British frigates to strengthen the fleet in Northern Europe - Sky News

The UK Ministry of Defence reported that Norway has agreed to purchase five new Type 26 frigates for a total of £10 billion. The agreement aims to deepen military partnership and strengthen counteraction against Russian operations in the region. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

 With Norway, we will train, operate, deter and - if necessary - fight together," The frigates will be built in Glasgow and will be part of a joint fleet plan of at least 13 anti-submarine vessels in Northern Europe.

With Norway, we will train, operate, deter and - if necessary - fight together

- emphasized UK Defence Secretary John Healey.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre noted that the new ships are necessary due to the "most serious security situation since World War II."

The construction and delivery of the frigates are expected to create around 4,000 jobs at BAE Systems and in the supply chain. UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer emphasized that the agreement would contribute to economic development, well-paid jobs, and strengthened national security.

This government has forged new partnerships around the world to deliver for people at home, and the export of our world-leading Type 26 frigates to Norway will do just that, supporting well-paid jobs across the United Kingdom, from apprentices to engineers

- he noted.

Norway to allocate $8.45 billion to support Ukraine and strengthen defense capabilities25.08.25, 13:57 • 65798 views

Veronika Marchenko

EconomyNews of the World
John Healey
Keir Starmer
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Glasgow
Norway
United Kingdom