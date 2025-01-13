Northern Europe and the Baltic States call for lowering the price ceiling for Russian oil

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 24250 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 141232 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124008 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 131910 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132127 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 167617 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110075 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 161374 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104367 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113912 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 80570 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 126240 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 124766 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 76602 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 91131 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 141232 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 167617 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 161374 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 189251 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 178557 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 124766 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 126240 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141516 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133264 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150586 views
Actual
Northern Europe and the Baltic States call for lowering the price ceiling for Russian oil

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33214 views

The foreign ministers of the Nordic and Baltic countries have written a letter to the European Commission regarding the reduction of Russian oil prices. A $10 per barrel reduction could cut Russia's military spending by 15%.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergaard and her colleagues from the Nordic and Baltic countries have written a letter calling on the European Commission to propose a reduction in the oil price ceiling within the framework of G7 coordination, UNN reports citing the Swedish Foreign Ministry.

Together with my Scandinavian and Baltic colleagues in the EU, I wrote a letter to urge the European Commission to propose a lower oil price ceiling within the coordination of the G7

- said Stenergard.

According to her, there is constant work to cut off the flow of funds into the Russian treasury. One third of the country's income comes from energy exports. According to Stenergaard, Sweden is now in favor of lowering the oil price ceiling, which will hit Russia's military finances hard.

It is estimated that a ten dollar per barrel reduction in the oil price ceiling from the current $60 per barrel would reduce Russian treasury revenues by more than 200 billion kronor (about 17.4 billion euros) per year. This is estimated to be about 15 percent of Russia's planned military spending this year, according to the Swedish Foreign Ministry.

"Secondly, we are now stepping up systematic work to stop the activities of the shadow fleet, which Russia uses to circumvent the oil price ceiling," Stenergaard said.

Russia has increased the capacity of its shadow oil fleet by about 70% in a year despite Western sanctions - FT14.10.24, 11:59 • 16728 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
swedenSweden

