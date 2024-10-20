North Korean troops are likely to be redeployed to Kursk region first - Tymochko
Kyiv • UNN
Ivan Tymochko, head of the Armed Forces Reservists Council, suggests that North Korean soldiers will be sent to Kursk region first. This will give them time to adapt and allow Russia to maneuver politically.
North Korean soldiers who are being trained to participate in hostilities against Ukraine are likely to be deployed to Kursk first.
This was stated by Ivan Tymochko, chairman of the Council of Reservists of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
Most likely, they will try to use them in combat operations in the Kursk region. This will give a certain period for their adaptation. Secondly, it will give Russia an opportunity for political maneuver, as they can always claim that North Korean troops are like allies who help to conduct combat operations directly on the territory of the Russian Federation
Recall
The Russian army is training about 11 thousand North Korean soldiersto participate in combat operations against Ukraine at four training grounds. In order to determine the size of headgear, uniforms and shoes for North Korean soldiers arriving in Russia to participate in the aggression against Ukraine, Russians areusing a questionnaire in Korean.