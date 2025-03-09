North Korea presented its first nuclear submarine
Kim Jong Un visited the shipyard in the city of Chongjin, where the new nuclear submarine was unveiled. The vessel can carry about 10 nuclear missiles and has a displacement of 6-7 thousand tons.
North Korea has released a photo report from Kim Jong Un's visit to a shipyard in the city of Chongjin. The report features, for the first time, a nuclear submarine. This is reported by UNN citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) and Associated Press (AP).
It is noted that the submarine, photographs of which were published by state media on Saturday, brings the regime in Pyongyang closer to the capability of launching nuclear missiles nearer to the shores of the USA and their allies.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) did not provide details about the submarine but reported that Kim Jong Un was informed about its construction.
The main direction for the rapid and leapfrog strengthening of the combat capabilities (of the North Korean Navy - ed.) that our party places great importance on is the parallel advancement of the modernization of surface and underwater vessels, increasing their operational capabilities
He also tasked his subordinates with the goal of "developing naval forces into elite and nuclear armed forces."
As reported by AP, the naval vessel appears to have a displacement of 6000 or 7000 tons and can carry about 10 missiles, said South Korean submarine expert Moon Keun-sik, who teaches at Hanyang University in Seoul. According to him, the use of the term "strategic guided missiles" means that they will carry nuclear weapons.
This would be absolutely dangerous for us and for the USA
According to Associated Press, the nuclear submarine was among a long list of desired complex weapons that Kim Jong Un promised to present during a major political conference in 2021 to deal with what he called the escalation of military threats led by the USA.
Other weapons included solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons, spy satellites, and missiles with multiple warheads. Since then, North Korea has conducted a series of tests to obtain them.
In October 2024, South Korean intelligence detected signs of North Korea building a new submarine with a possible nuclear engine.
