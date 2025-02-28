Kim Jong-un declares full combat readiness of the DPRK nuclear forces

Kim Jong-un personally supervised the cruise missile test and ordered full nuclear readiness. This is reported by KCNA, UNN reports.

Details

North Korea has test-fired a strategic cruise missile under the personal leadership of Kim Jong-un. According to state media, this step is aimed at demonstrating the country's military power and readiness to face any threats.

It is noted that the test took place over the waters off the west coast of the Korean Peninsula. The DPRK authorities emphasize that such measures are a response to the escalation of international tensions and the need to strengthen defense capabilities.

North Korea's leader has set a task to maintain nuclear deterrence forces in constant combat readiness, which, according to him, is a key element of ensuring the country's sovereignty and security.

Recall

Earlier North Korea's leader said it was necessary to increase production of nuclear materials and continue its nuclear program indefinitely. The statement came after signals from the United States about the possible resumption of contacts.

