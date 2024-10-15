North Korea blows up sections of inter-Korean road on the border
Kyiv • UNN
North Korea blew up parts of the road north of the military demarcation line with South Korea without warning. The incident occurred around noon and caused concern among the South Korean military.
North Korea has blown up sections of the inter-Korean road on the border with South Korea. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
The incident occurred around noon, when parts of the road north of the military demarcation line separating the two countries were blown up.
The report emphasizes that this decision was made without warning and caused concern among the South Korean military.
