North Korea launches ballistic missile into eastern waters

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. AP writes about it, UNN reports .

Details

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a brief statement that the launch took place Thursday morning, but did not provide any details.

This was North Korea's first weapons launch in more than two months. It came three days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to redouble efforts to bring his nuclear forces to full readiness for a battle with the United States and its allies.

Kim made the promise, saying that North Korea faces a “grave threat” from what he called the “reckless expansion” of the U.S.-led regional military bloc, which is now turning nuclear.

The Netherlands condemns the supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia and calls for tougher EU sanctions