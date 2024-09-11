ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
The Netherlands condemns the supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia and calls for tougher EU sanctions

The Netherlands condemns the supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia and calls for tougher EU sanctions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23015 views

The Dutch Foreign Minister summons the Iranian ambassador over the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. The Netherlands strongly supports new, tougher EU sanctions against Iran.

Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp summoned the Iranian ambassador over reports that Iran has supplied ballistic missiles to Russia. He emphasized that the Netherlands strongly supports new EU sanctions. The Dutch foreign minister wrote about this in the social network X, according to UNN

The Netherlands condemns Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. This is a serious escalation with direct consequences for the security of Europe. That is why I have summoned the Iranian ambassador. 

- wrote Kaspar Veldkamp.

The Dutch foreign minister pointed out that the new Iranian government says it wants closer ties with Europe. Any form of support for Russian aggression against Ukraine is absolutely counterproductive. "The Netherlands strongly supports new, tougher EU sanctions," he emphasized. 

Addendum 

According to The Wall Street Journal, Iran transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, but the number and date of the transfer are not known. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Iran agreed to the exchange in exchange for Su-35 fighter jets.

On September 10, the United States confirmed Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia and imposed sanctions.

Yuriy Belousov, head of the war crimes department of the Prosecutor General's Office, told UNN that the Prosecutor General's Office and international partners are cooperating to find out whether Iran transferred ballistic missiles to Russia. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World

