The Netherlands condemns the supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia and calls for tougher EU sanctions

Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp summoned the Iranian ambassador over reports that Iran has supplied ballistic missiles to Russia. He emphasized that the Netherlands strongly supports new EU sanctions. The Dutch foreign minister wrote about this in the social network X, according to UNN.

The Netherlands condemns Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. This is a serious escalation with direct consequences for the security of Europe. That is why I have summoned the Iranian ambassador. - wrote Kaspar Veldkamp.

The Dutch foreign minister pointed out that the new Iranian government says it wants closer ties with Europe. Any form of support for Russian aggression against Ukraine is absolutely counterproductive. "The Netherlands strongly supports new, tougher EU sanctions," he emphasized.

Addendum



According to The Wall Street Journal, Iran transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, but the number and date of the transfer are not known. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Iran agreed to the exchange in exchange for Su-35 fighter jets.

On September 10, the United States confirmed Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia and imposed sanctions.



Yuriy Belousov, head of the war crimes department of the Prosecutor General's Office, told UNN that the Prosecutor General's Office and international partners are cooperating to find out whether Iran transferred ballistic missiles to Russia.

