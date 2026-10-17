North Korea announced the testing of an AI-based torpedo system

North Korea tested a "new-type" high-precision torpedo system that uses artificial intelligence to detect targets and guide itself, state media reported Saturday, as the nuclear-armed country steps up weapons testing. UNN reports this, citing AFP.

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The statement came days after Pyongyang said it had tested two types of submarine-launched cruise missiles, following weeks of tensions with Seoul over a mine explosion on their border.

North Korea tested two types of submarine-launched cruise missiles

Analysts say North Korea may be rapidly developing its missile and weapons technologies with support from Russia, received in exchange for sending troops to support Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Underwater tests of the "superspeed" Zam-2.0 torpedo system took place Thursday "to confirm the successful technical upgrade" of the weapon, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

"Artificial intelligence technology was applied to the target detection and guidance functions of the new-type superspeed precision-guided torpedo," the Korean Central News Agency reported.

The test confirmed "the core technology for improving the efficiency of the propulsion system and the performance of the rocket engine," the report said, adding that "more than 180 rounds of various tests have been conducted over the past five years."

Earlier this month, North Korea announced the launch of an AI-assisted intermediate-range hypersonic missile.

DPRK announces testing of latest missiles with AI

Pyongyang then said there was "no way to avoid" the hypersonic missile, which is "capable of changing its flight trajectory at low altitude."

Torpedoes are designed to strike enemy targets underwater at high speed, but the claimed incorporation of artificial intelligence could also allow North Korea to carry out evasive maneuvers and make autonomous decisions to confuse adversaries, analysts say.

"South Korea and the United States deploy decoys to divert torpedoes, but artificial intelligence could potentially help distinguish real targets from decoys," Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University, told AFP.

"From torpedoes to submarine-based weapons, Pyongyang is devoting resources to demonstrating that U.S. strategic assets can be disabled," he said.

In September, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed the need to raise the "level of artificial intelligence" in the country’s weapons systems.