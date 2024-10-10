Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to South Korean writer Han Kang

South Korean writer Han Kang has been awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature for her poetic prose, the Nobel Committee announced on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to South Korean writer Han Kang 'for her richly poetic prose that confronts historical trauma and exposes the fragility of human life,' the statement reads.

The main international breakthrough of the 2024 Nobel Prize winner Han Kang is reportedly the novel The Vegetarian (채식주의자, 2007; The Vegetarian, 2015). Written in three parts, the book describes the harsh consequences that come when its protagonist, Eun-hye, refuses to conform to food consumption norms. Her decision not to eat meat is met with different, completely different reactions.

Winners of the Alternative Nobel Prize announced in Stockholm