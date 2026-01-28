No TCC or medical examinations: military registration is now possible via "Reserve+"

It is now possible to register for military service online, without a personal visit to the TCC and medical examinations, through the "Reserve+" application. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Military registration no longer requires a personal visit to the TCC and SP. This can be done in the Reserve+ application in a few clicks, even from abroad. - the message says.

Who can register online

Young men born in 2009 – only until July 31.

Men aged 25–59, including those outside Ukraine, if:

have not been registered before;

have biometric documents (ID card or biometric foreign passport).

Online registration is only available to those who are doing it for the first time. For those who have been removed from the register, as well as women, it is necessary to contact the TCC in person.

How to register in Reserve+

1. Install the Reserve+ application or update it to the latest version.

2. Log in to the application.

3. Select the "Register" function.

4. Wait for the request to be processed automatically. After successful registration, your Reserve ID will appear in the application with the status "Conscript" for citizens aged 17–24 or "Reservist" for men aged 25–59.

The new Reserve+ function allows you to:

Quickly register without queues, paper documents, and medical examination;

Do it from anywhere in the world;

Increase the speed and quality of record keeping;

Relieve TCC and SP from routine work.

