03:19 PM
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
11:48 AM
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
January 28, 09:51 AM
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
January 28, 08:35 AM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
January 28, 08:19 AM
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
No TCC or medical examinations: military registration is now possible via "Reserve+"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports that it is now possible to register for military service through the "Reserve+" application. This applies to young men born in 2009 and men aged 25-59 who have not previously been registered.

No TCC or medical examinations: military registration is now possible via "Reserve+"

It is now possible to register for military service online, without a personal visit to the TCC and medical examinations, through the "Reserve+" application. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Military registration no longer requires a personal visit to the TCC and SP. This can be done in the Reserve+ application in a few clicks, even from abroad.

- the message says.

Who can register online

Young men born in 2009 – only until July 31.

Men aged 25–59, including those outside Ukraine, if:

  • have not been registered before;
    • have biometric documents (ID card or biometric foreign passport).

      Online registration is only available to those who are doing it for the first time. For those who have been removed from the register, as well as women, it is necessary to contact the TCC in person.

      How to register in Reserve+

      1. Install the Reserve+ application or update it to the latest version.

      2.  Log in to the application.

      3. Select the "Register" function.

      4. Wait for the request to be processed automatically. After successful registration, your Reserve ID will appear in the application with the status "Conscript" for citizens aged 17–24 or "Reservist" for men aged 25–59.

      The new Reserve+ function allows you to:

      • Quickly register without queues, paper documents, and medical examination;
        • Do it from anywhere in the world;
          • Increase the speed and quality of record keeping;
            • Relieve TCC and SP from routine work.

              Rezerve+ tests online military registration for men aged 18-24

              Olga Rozgon

              SocietyTechnologies
              Mobilization
              Martial law
              TCC and SP
              Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
              Ukraine