No rain, still warm during the day, but nights are autumnal: Didenko on the weekend weather

Throughout the weekend, dry, clear weather will prevail everywhere. In the capital, comfortable weather. But closer to evening and throughout the night it will be cool - in Kharkiv region, the thermometer will drop to +8 in some places.

This was reported by Natalka Didenko, according to UNN.

Details

Autumn, no matter how you twist it and how much the sun shines, yields its results... Both with beautiful chrysanthemums and with decaying leaves in parks... And with luxurious morning foggy landscapes - Didenko writes.

If strictly to the point, the forecast for the upcoming weekend is as follows:

Saturday and Sunday in Ukraine will be warm during the day. Daytime temperatures are expected to be +20+25 degrees. Cool at night. Temperatures around +10+15 degrees, but in Sumy and Kharkiv regions even +8+12 degrees.

In Kyiv, dry, comfortable weather is expected on September 13-14, with +12+15 degrees at night and +22+24 degrees during the day.

Dry, clear weather will prevail everywhere: heavy rains are unlikely.

The next significant rain in the west and north, including Kyiv, and, accordingly, a cold snap is expected on Wednesday, September 17.

