No rain, still warm during the day, but nights are autumnal: Didenko on the weekend weather

02:30 PM • 4560 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
02:01 PM • 9396 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 19764 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 19910 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 18913 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 30193 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 18976 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM • 17041 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 39989 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 40607 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
NABU detective involved in a car accident in Prykarpattia: what is knownSeptember 12, 05:38 AM • 9688 views
EU to unveil new sanctions package against Russia on September 15September 12, 09:04 AM • 7088 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 18860 views
Flew at 200 km/h: new details emerged about the bloody accident involving a NABU detective12:14 PM • 5140 views
Prepare for all of Ukraine to fight drones - sources in the General Staff01:02 PM • 10382 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy network03:32 PM • 122 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day02:30 PM • 4558 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?02:26 PM • 2528 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 9396 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 19764 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Olena Sosedka
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Europe
Italy
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 9402 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 33008 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 80043 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 42408 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 48283 views
Shahed-136
Fox News
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Unmanned aerial vehicle

No rain, still warm during the day, but nights are autumnal: Didenko on the weekend weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 932 views

Dry and clear weather will prevail in Ukraine over the weekend, with daytime temperatures of +20 to +25 degrees Celsius. At night, a cold snap is expected, down to +8 to +15 degrees Celsius, especially in Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

No rain, still warm during the day, but nights are autumnal: Didenko on the weekend weather

Throughout the weekend, dry, clear weather will prevail everywhere. In the capital, comfortable weather. But closer to evening and throughout the night it will be cool - in Kharkiv region, the thermometer will drop to +8 in some places.

This was reported by Natalka Didenko, according to UNN

Details

Autumn, no matter how you twist it and how much the sun shines, yields its results... Both with beautiful chrysanthemums and with decaying leaves in parks... And with luxurious morning foggy landscapes

- Didenko writes.

If strictly to the point, the forecast for the upcoming weekend is as follows:

Saturday and Sunday in Ukraine will be warm during the day. Daytime temperatures are expected to be +20+25 degrees. Cool at night. Temperatures around +10+15 degrees, but in Sumy and Kharkiv regions even +8+12 degrees.

Where to expect rain on September 12: weather forecast12.09.25, 06:00 • 3928 views

In Kyiv, dry, comfortable weather is expected on September 13-14, with +12+15 degrees at night and +22+24 degrees during the day.

Dry, clear weather will prevail everywhere: heavy rains are unlikely. 

The next significant rain in the west and north, including Kyiv, and, accordingly, a cold snap is expected on Wednesday, September 17. 

Rains "blocked" in the west: on Friday, September 12, the weather will surprise - Didenko11.09.25, 12:33 • 2290 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv