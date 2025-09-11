$41.210.09
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 952 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 3464 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 13094 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
05:01 AM • 31751 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 42170 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 93054 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 49888 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 47564 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 43439 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 84545 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Rains "blocked" in the west: on Friday, September 12, the weather will surprise - Didenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

On September 12, rains will pass in the western regions of Ukraine, blocked by an anticyclone. Air temperature will be interestingly distributed, from +16°C in the west to +28°C in the south and east.

Rains "blocked" in the west: on Friday, September 12, the weather will surprise - Didenko

The air temperature for the next day will be distributed interestingly: from Volyn to Chernivtsi - cold; and in the rest of the territory, it will even be very warm in places. UNN reports this with reference to Didenko Natalia, a Ukrainian meteorologist.

Details

According to the new forecast, on Friday, September 12, rains will occur in the western regions of Ukraine.

The anticyclone in the northeast blocks the transfer of moist Atlantic air mass, so these rains fluctuate over the west, not advancing eastward.

- explains the specialist.

The prognostic map regarding air temperature will surprise:

The most interesting temperature picture will be in the western part of Ukraine - a strip stretching from Volyn, Rivne region through Ternopil region, Khmelnytskyi region, Ivano-Frankivsk region all the way to Chernivtsi region - cold (see map), +16+19 degrees are expected, but in Zakarpattia and in some areas of Lviv region +23+25 degrees!

- Didenko explains.

According to the weather forecast, on September 12, it will be warm in the east, center, south, and north, and in some places even something like "heat."

  • in the eastern regions and coastal areas, moderately warm, +22+24 degrees expected during the day;
    • in the central regions, very warm, +24+28 degrees, but in Vinnytsia region, sometimes +20+23 degrees;
      • in the southern part, it is clear that it is warm, +24+28 degrees, but in the south of Odesa region, it is unexpectedly cooler, +22+26 degrees;
        • in the northern regions, it is also very warm, +24+27 degrees, but in Zhytomyr region and Sumy region, sometimes +19+22 degrees.

          Weather in the capital

          No rain is expected in Kyiv on September 12. Didenko notes that the proximity of an unstable western moist air mass may cover the sky with clouds.

          Therefore, the sensations will be cooler than the actual temperature on the thermometer; +23 degrees are expected in the capital tomorrow.

          - explains the meteorologist.

          Recall

          At the beginning of the week, Ukrainians were warned that although there would be no drastic changes in temperature, several rainy days would occur.

          Ihor Telezhnikov

