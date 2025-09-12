$41.210.09
September 11, 07:17 PM
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Where to expect rain on September 12: weather forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

On September 12, Ukraine is forecast to have variable cloudiness and moderate rain in places. Significant precipitation is expected in Rivne and Khmelnytsky regions, while Kyiv will be without rain.

Where to expect rain on September 12: weather forecast

On Friday, September 12, forecasters predict variable cloudiness and moderate rain in places in Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, significant rains are expected in Rivne and Khmelnytsky regions during the day. In the rest of the territory - no precipitation, only in Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions short-term rain is reported in places.

Wind is eastern, south-eastern, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperature 18-23°, in the southern part up to 26°

- the post says.

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected, without precipitation. The air temperature will be from 21 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings11.09.25, 14:11 • 37747 views

Veronika Marchenko

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv