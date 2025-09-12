Where to expect rain on September 12: weather forecast
Kyiv • UNN
On September 12, Ukraine is forecast to have variable cloudiness and moderate rain in places. Significant precipitation is expected in Rivne and Khmelnytsky regions, while Kyiv will be without rain.
On Friday, September 12, forecasters predict variable cloudiness and moderate rain in places in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, significant rains are expected in Rivne and Khmelnytsky regions during the day. In the rest of the territory - no precipitation, only in Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions short-term rain is reported in places.
Wind is eastern, south-eastern, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperature 18-23°, in the southern part up to 26°
In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected, without precipitation. The air temperature will be from 21 to 23 degrees Celsius.
