Where to expect rain on September 12: weather forecast

On Friday, September 12, forecasters predict variable cloudiness and moderate rain in places in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, significant rains are expected in Rivne and Khmelnytsky regions during the day. In the rest of the territory - no precipitation, only in Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions short-term rain is reported in places.

Wind is eastern, south-eastern, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperature 18-23°, in the southern part up to 26° - the post says.

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected, without precipitation. The air temperature will be from 21 to 23 degrees Celsius.

