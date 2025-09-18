No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD

Russian occupiers are not in the center of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. Heavy fighting for the city continues. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, on Thursday, UNN reports.

There are no Russians in the center of Kupyansk as of now. Heavy fighting for Kupyansk continues. - Kovalenko wrote on social media.

Addition

On September 17, Deep State reported that the enemy had advanced in Kupyansk near Holubivka and Novoivanivka.

On September 13, the head of the Kupyansk City Military Administration, Andriy Besedin, reported that there were no Russians in Kupyansk. Battles are indeed taking place on the outskirts.