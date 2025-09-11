Today, September 11, marks "No News Is Good News" Day and Libraries Remembrance Day. The Orthodox Church also commemorates the Venerable Silouan of Athos, writes UNN.

"No News Is Good News" Day

This day is an opportunity to take a break from the constant flow of information, which often causes stress and anxiety. The event originated in the USA and is most likely related to the events of September 11, 2001. At a time when news channels and social media bombard users with terrible and bloody news, this day provides an opportunity to disconnect from the network, focus on the positive, and enjoy a break from the stream of negative headlines.

Libraries Remembrance Day

September 11 is a day of reflection and remembrance, honoring the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and recognizing the vital role libraries play in preserving history, knowledge, and community. This day was established as a way to commemorate the tragic events of September 11 and to recognize libraries as symbols of resilience, freedom, and the power of knowledge.

World Anti-Terrorism Day

The date was chosen in memory of the people who suffered from the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, when planes with terrorists crashed into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. Terrorism is an activity that poses a particular danger to society. The essence of terrorism lies in the purposeful and conscious use of violent acts, the organization of explosions and arsons, the kidnapping of people with the use of torture, murder and hostage-taking with the aim of intimidating state structures and the ordinary population to achieve a criminal goal.

Coptic New Year

The Coptic New Year is a cultural and religious holiday celebrated by the Coptic Orthodox Christian community. It falls on the first day of the Coptic month of Tout, which usually corresponds to September 11 or 12 in the Gregorian calendar. In 2024, the Coptic New Year is celebrated on September 11.

Day of Remembrance of the Venerable Silouan of Athos

Today, the Orthodox Church honors the undisputed spiritual authority of the 20th century, the Venerable Silouan of Athos (1866-1938). His influence on modern Orthodox asceticism and modern monasticism is not just difficult, but simply impossible to overestimate. Throughout his ascetic life, Silouan repeatedly fell under temptations incomprehensible in their power, and also received gracious enlightenments from the Spirit of God.

