"No News Is Good News" Day and Library Remembrance Day: What else is celebrated on September 11

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 20790 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 57588 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 33788 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 36254 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 36326 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 67073 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 88004 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 68979 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 35332 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 39395 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
0m/s
86%
756mm
Popular news
Oracle co-founder Ellison overtakes Musk in list of world's richest peopleSeptember 10, 06:34 PM • 5074 views
16 Russian drones have already been found in Poland, one of them crashed near a military baseSeptember 10, 07:42 PM • 17958 views
Since the beginning of the day, there have been 153 combat engagements at the front: Russia is exerting the most pressure in several directionsSeptember 10, 07:49 PM • 3578 views
Military Medical Examination of the Armed Forces of Ukraine extends to other law enforcement agencies - SvyrydenkoSeptember 10, 08:09 PM • 3266 views
ATESH agents attacked an air defense plant in Tula (video)Video01:25 AM • 11804 views
Publications
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 57589 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 67073 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 49270 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 88004 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 68980 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Yulia Svyrydenko
Kash Patel
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Lithuania
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 16361 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 81404 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 73923 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 69846 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 138259 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Twitter
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Pantsir missile system

"No News Is Good News" Day and Library Remembrance Day: What else is celebrated on September 11

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

September 11 marks "No News Is Good News" Day and Library Remembrance Day. It is also the World Day Against Terrorism, associated with the events of September 11, 2001.

"No News Is Good News" Day and Library Remembrance Day: What else is celebrated on September 11

Today, September 11, marks "No News Is Good News" Day and Libraries Remembrance Day. The Orthodox Church also commemorates the Venerable Silouan of Athos, writes UNN.

"No News Is Good News" Day

This day is an opportunity to take a break from the constant flow of information, which often causes stress and anxiety. The event originated in the USA and is most likely related to the events of September 11, 2001. At a time when news channels and social media bombard users with terrible and bloody news, this day provides an opportunity to disconnect from the network, focus on the positive, and enjoy a break from the stream of negative headlines.

Libraries Remembrance Day

September 11 is a day of reflection and remembrance, honoring the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and recognizing the vital role libraries play in preserving history, knowledge, and community. This day was established as a way to commemorate the tragic events of September 11 and to recognize libraries as symbols of resilience, freedom, and the power of knowledge.

Over 1800 film industry figures boycott Israeli institutions "complicit in genocide" - Reuters09.09.25, 08:37 • 3298 views

World Anti-Terrorism Day

The date was chosen in memory of the people who suffered from the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, when planes with terrorists crashed into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. Terrorism is an activity that poses a particular danger to society. The essence of terrorism lies in the purposeful and conscious use of violent acts, the organization of explosions and arsons, the kidnapping of people with the use of torture, murder and hostage-taking with the aim of intimidating state structures and the ordinary population to achieve a criminal goal.

Coptic New Year

The Coptic New Year is a cultural and religious holiday celebrated by the Coptic Orthodox Christian community. It falls on the first day of the Coptic month of Tout, which usually corresponds to September 11 or 12 in the Gregorian calendar. In 2024, the Coptic New Year is celebrated on September 11.

Day of Remembrance of the Venerable Silouan of Athos

Today, the Orthodox Church honors the undisputed spiritual authority of the 20th century, the Venerable Silouan of Athos (1866-1938). His influence on modern Orthodox asceticism and modern monasticism is not just difficult, but simply impossible to overestimate. Throughout his ascetic life, Silouan repeatedly fell under temptations incomprehensible in their power, and also received gracious enlightenments from the Spirit of God.

Athens canceled the concert of Russian pianist Matsuev due to his support for the Kremlin10.09.25, 13:23 • 3364 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyNews of the World
The Pentagon
Washington, D.C.
New York City
United States