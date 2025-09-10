The Athens State Orchestra has canceled the performance of the famous Russian pianist Denis Matsuev, which was scheduled for November 21. The decision is related to his close ties with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his support for the Kremlin's policies, particularly regarding the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Euronews, writes UNN.

This is not the first time Matsuev has faced restrictions on performing in the West: after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, his concerts abroad were banned.

In 2018, the pianist received the "Order of Honor" from Putin for his contribution to the development of culture and art, and in February 2022, his performance with the Vienna State Orchestra was canceled due to the war in Ukraine.

The Athens State Orchestra, in accordance with its institutional role and long-standing orientation towards international cooperation, informs the public that the planned participation of pianist Denis Matsuev in the concert on November 21 at the Athens Concert Hall will not take place.