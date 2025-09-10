Athens canceled the concert of Russian pianist Matsuev due to his support for the Kremlin

$41.120.13
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
08:44 AM • 16806 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 19464 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
07:09 AM • 17109 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
06:41 AM • 24049 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 18689 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 45066 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 89510 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 74531 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 83920 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threatPhotoSeptember 10, 02:37 AM • 25647 views
Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missilesSeptember 10, 03:12 AM • 52928 views
In Zhytomyr region, after a massive Russian attack, there is one dead and one woundedSeptember 10, 05:17 AM • 16971 views
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in PolandPhoto06:04 AM • 22962 views
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one wordVideo07:17 AM • 16924 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 8098 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 19467 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 89511 views
Donald Tusk
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United Kingdom
United States
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 58686 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 53998 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 51210 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 120068 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 75120 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Twitter
Medicinal products

Athens canceled the concert of Russian pianist Matsuev due to his support for the Kremlin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

The Athens State Orchestra canceled the performance of Russian pianist Denis Matsuev on November 21. The decision is related to his support for the Kremlin's policies and ties with Putin.

Athens canceled the concert of Russian pianist Matsuev due to his support for the Kremlin

The Athens State Orchestra has canceled the performance of the famous Russian pianist Denis Matsuev, which was scheduled for November 21. The decision is related to his close ties with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his support for the Kremlin's policies, particularly regarding the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Euronews, writes UNN.

Details

This is not the first time Matsuev has faced restrictions on performing in the West: after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, his concerts abroad were banned.

SBU serves suspicion notice to Russian propagandist singer “Shaman”25.02.25, 14:30 • 29006 views

In 2018, the pianist received the "Order of Honor" from Putin for his contribution to the development of culture and art, and in February 2022, his performance with the Vienna State Orchestra was canceled due to the war in Ukraine.

The Athens State Orchestra, in accordance with its institutional role and long-standing orientation towards international cooperation, informs the public that the planned participation of pianist Denis Matsuev in the concert on November 21 at the Athens Concert Hall will not take place.

- stated in the official statement of the Athens State Orchestra.

The orchestra stated that throughout its long existence, it has demonstrated the highest artistic excellence and has been committed to the values of open dialogue and respect that underpin the European cultural community.

In this context, the orchestra decided to adjust its program taking into account recent international events. The concert will feature a different soloist, not the Russian Matsuev.

SBU declared Russian rapper Timati wanted08.09.25, 09:40 • 3149 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine