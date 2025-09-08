$41.350.00
SBU declared Russian rapper Timati wanted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The SBU declared Russian rapper Timati wanted for spreading Kremlin propaganda and supporting the war. He is in the category of "person hiding from pre-trial investigation bodies."

The Security Service of Ukraine has put Russian performer Timur Yunusov, better known by his stage rap name Timati, on the wanted list. The relevant information appeared in the database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the artist is accused of participating in the spread of Kremlin propaganda, publicly supporting the war against Ukraine, and attempting to legitimize the occupation of Crimea. These actions became the basis for him being declared wanted by Ukrainian authorities.

The card on the Ministry of Internal Affairs website states that Yunusov is in the category of "person hiding from pre-trial investigation bodies." This means that criminal proceedings are underway against him, and Ukrainian law enforcement officers plan to achieve his detention and prosecution.

Details

Yunusov is one of the participants in Russian propaganda, who was a confidant of Putin in the presidential elections in 2012, 2018, and 2024, participated in his inauguration and in events celebrating the victory in the "elections."

It has been documented that this artist took part in at least 7 propaganda concerts on the temporarily occupied peninsula, which were aimed at legitimizing the occupation of Crimea.

Timati is known as one of the most media-savvy representatives of Russian show business. In recent years, he has actively expressed support for the Kremlin and appeared at events related to the Russian authorities. The Ukrainian side considers such actions direct assistance to aggression against the state.

Recall

On June 13, the SBU collected evidence against and заочно announced suspicion to Timati, who supported the aggression of the Russian Federation and performed in occupied Crimea.

Stepan Haftko

