No need to worry: expert on the cessation of diesel supplies to Ukraine from Hungary and Slovakia

There is no need to worry about the cessation of diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine from Hungary and Slovakia, as exports from these countries are not that large. Serhiy Kuyun, an expert on the fuel market and director of "A-95 Consulting Group," wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

"There is no need to worry about Hungarian-Slovak supplies. They are not that large (up to 10% of the market), and we have already managed without them several times. The last time was in the autumn of last year. Nothing special happened. We have something to replace them with," Kuyun wrote.

At the same time, he added that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, on the contrary, would be in trouble because of this decision.

"They have to use strategic oil reserves, and at the same time transport Russian oil by sea and pump it through Croatia (which seemed to agree, although it declared the unacceptability of Russian oil imports). This will be long and expensive. All these years, Orbán talked about the impossibility of diversifying supplies, but as soon as things got hot, he ran to the Croats to ask for help with pumping. I hope the Hungarians will not forgive Orbán for this screw-up, because instead of refusing Russian oil, he increased its purchases. And what is most epic is that Russian friends themselves stopped this flow by attacking an oil pumping station in Brody at the end of January," Kuyun added.

Context

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced Budapest's decision to stop diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico also stated that "Slovakia may stop electricity supplies to Ukraine."