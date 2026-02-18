No need to worry: expert on the cessation of diesel supplies to Ukraine from Hungary and Slovakia

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 2086 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 10550 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 13210 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 12411 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM • 17710 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 21189 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 16090 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 17115 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 25694 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 39688 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.6m/s
73%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in GenevaFebruary 18, 05:31 AM • 19840 views
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhotoFebruary 18, 06:29 AM • 22814 views
Businessman organized a million-hryvnia scheme to supply army with ballistic glasses that were shot through; he has been notified of suspicion - Prosecutor GeneralFebruary 18, 07:39 AM • 11463 views
Vatican Secretary of State: there is significant pessimism and it does not seem that there is real progress towards peace in the war in Ukraine09:27 AM • 7460 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian media09:58 AM • 16715 views
Publications
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 5520 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 10553 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 51817 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 66795 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 73301 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Péter Szijjártó
Kyrylo Budanov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Geneva
United States
Hungary
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhoto12:23 PM • 3236 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhoto11:16 AM • 5612 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 18706 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 31298 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 26496 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Heating
The Guardian

No need to worry: expert on the cessation of diesel supplies to Ukraine from Hungary and Slovakia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Expert Serhiy Kuyun states that the cessation of diesel fuel supplies from Hungary and Slovakia is not critical for Ukraine. These supplies account for up to 10% of the market and can be easily replaced.

No need to worry: expert on the cessation of diesel supplies to Ukraine from Hungary and Slovakia

There is no need to worry about the cessation of diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine from Hungary and Slovakia, as exports from these countries are not that large. Serhiy Kuyun, an expert on the fuel market and director of "A-95 Consulting Group," wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

"There is no need to worry about Hungarian-Slovak supplies. They are not that large (up to 10% of the market), and we have already managed without them several times. The last time was in the autumn of last year. Nothing special happened. We have something to replace them with," Kuyun wrote.

At the same time, he added that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, on the contrary, would be in trouble because of this decision.

"They have to use strategic oil reserves, and at the same time transport Russian oil by sea and pump it through Croatia (which seemed to agree, although it declared the unacceptability of Russian oil imports). This will be long and expensive. All these years, Orbán talked about the impossibility of diversifying supplies, but as soon as things got hot, he ran to the Croats to ask for help with pumping. I hope the Hungarians will not forgive Orbán for this screw-up, because instead of refusing Russian oil, he increased its purchases. And what is most epic is that Russian friends themselves stopped this flow by attacking an oil pumping station in Brody at the end of January," Kuyun added.

Context

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced Budapest's decision to stop diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico also stated that "Slovakia may stop electricity supplies to Ukraine."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Robert Fico
Croatia
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine