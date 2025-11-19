$42.090.03
"No innovations": Kremlin responds to rumors of secret Russia-US consultations on hostilities in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

Moscow stated that after the meeting in Anchorage, there were no qualitative changes regarding the cessation of Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine. This was a response to an Axios publication about alleged secret negotiations between Russia and the United States.

"No innovations": Kremlin responds to rumors of secret Russia-US consultations on hostilities in Ukraine

According to Dmytro Peskov, the press secretary of the Kremlin leader, since the meeting between Trump and Putin in Anchorage, there have been no qualitative changes in the issue of ending Russia's war in Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to Russian media.

Details

The Kremlin commented on the Axios publication, which states that Russia and the United States are allegedly "secretly" working on a new plan to end Russia's military aggression in Ukraine. In his explanation, Putin's press secretary Dmytro Peskov used the term innovation. The journalist asked the representative of the Russian president: how should Peskov's answer about "lack of innovations" be understood? Are there no innovations in the proposals being discussed, or do they not differ from what the Kremlin leader already put forward in June 2024?

Peskov's answer states the following:

There were discussions in Anchorage. And in addition to what was discussed in Anchorage, there are no proposals on Ukraine yet, no innovations yet.

- Peskov said.

Addition

Earlier, Axios claimed that US President's special envoy Stephen Witkoff discussed a new plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine with Russian President's special representative Kirill Dmitriev. It should be noted that Dmitriev visited the US from October 24 to 26. Allegedly, during several negotiations with members of Trump's team, a possible settlement was discussed. Later, Putin's envoy reported on X about allegedly "productive three-day meetings in the US" and discussions of "paths to peace, trade, economic cooperation." Moreover, according to Putin's representative, "progress" was expected "in the near future."

Recall

The administration of US President Donald Trump is secretly developing a new plan with Russia to end the war in Ukraine. At the same time, there is a US plan consisting of 28 points, divided into four main blocks: ending the war in Ukraine, security guarantees, European security, and future relations between Washington and Russia and Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine