No decisions outside of "red lines" for Ukraine: Umerov reacted to Trump's peace plan

$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
11:38 AM • 392 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
10:22 AM • 5472 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
09:41 AM • 9474 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
November 21, 05:29 AM • 18815 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
November 21, 04:00 AM • 26062 views
Great Britain prepares troops for deployment in Ukraine amid new round of negotiations with the US
November 21, 04:07 AM • 37745 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
November 21, 01:12 AM • 21870 views
At the UN Security Council, Ukraine declared its readiness to consider the US peace plan but will not cede sovereignty and territory
November 20, 10:25 PM • 24735 views
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
November 20, 09:45 PM • 25122 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
November 20, 08:30 PM • 22404 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Popular news
US Ambassador to the UN threatened Russia with sanctions and arms supplies to Ukraine if the Kremlin does not stop the warNovember 21, 02:58 AM • 19922 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideo06:32 AM • 23695 views
Number of injured in Russia's night attack in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia increased: consequences were shownPhoto06:53 AM • 12751 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all points08:00 AM • 19772 views
Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine came as a surprise to European diplomats - CNN08:07 AM • 11496 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo11:38 AM • 414 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia09:41 AM • 9496 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all points08:00 AM • 20017 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of UkraineNovember 21, 04:07 AM • 37752 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 57362 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Petro Poroshenko
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Great Britain
No decisions outside of "red lines" for Ukraine: Umerov reacted to Trump's peace plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov met with an American delegation led by US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll. He stated that Ukraine carefully studies every proposal from partners and clearly articulates its own position.

No decisions outside of "red lines" for Ukraine: Umerov reacted to Trump's peace plan

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov reacted to the peace plan to end the war proposed by US President Donald Trump. He reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Umerov met with an American delegation led by US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll. He noted that the parties discussed approaches to restoring a just peace, the order of next steps, and realistic formats for further dialogue.

Ukraine carefully studies every proposal from partners and clearly articulates its own position. No decisions outside the framework of sovereignty, people's security, and our red lines exist or can exist.

- Umerov stated.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Rustem Umerov denied information about allegedly agreed US proposals during his trip.

US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"21.11.25, 07:29 • 18833 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine