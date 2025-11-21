No decisions outside of "red lines" for Ukraine: Umerov reacted to Trump's peace plan

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov reacted to the peace plan to end the war proposed by US President Donald Trump. He reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Umerov met with an American delegation led by US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll. He noted that the parties discussed approaches to restoring a just peace, the order of next steps, and realistic formats for further dialogue.

Ukraine carefully studies every proposal from partners and clearly articulates its own position. No decisions outside the framework of sovereignty, people's security, and our red lines exist or can exist. - Umerov stated.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Rustem Umerov denied information about allegedly agreed US proposals during his trip.

