No contact with meltwater: how to properly store fish products in the heat, experts advise

The slightest doubts about spontaneous trade places during the summer period of high temperatures are actually justified. The State Food and Consumer Service reminds that frozen fish products must be stored at the necessary temperature standards, taking into account surrounding contacts (for example, contact with melt water), UNN reports.

As the summer heat continues, it is important to observe temperature regimes in matters of transportation of fish and fish products, and food products in general. - reminds the State Food and Consumer Service.

The circulation of fish and fish products in Ukraine is regulated by the Hygienic requirements for the production and circulation of food products of animal origin, approved by the order of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine dated 20.10.2022 No. 813.

According to the requirements:

containers in which fresh fish products are stored under ice must be waterproof and exclude contact of fish products with melt water;

fresh, thawed unprocessed fish products, as well as cooked (thermally processed) and chilled fish products made from crustaceans and mollusks, are stored at a temperature close to the melting temperature of ice;

frozen fish products are stored at a temperature not higher than -18 °C;

live fish products are stored and transported at a temperature and in a way that does not have a harmful effect on their viability and safety;

fish products kept under ice are stored in a way that excludes their contact with melt water.

Important:

Compliance with hygienic requirements and, accordingly, consumers are advised by the State Food and Consumer Service not to make purchases in places of spontaneous trade; also not to buy fish if its quality and safety raises the slightest doubts.

