No agreements with prosecutors are possible: Kravchenko told how many suspicions were served for illegal mining

Since June of this year, prosecutors have reported more than 60 suspicions of illegal mining, and 47 indictments have been sent to court, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said during his speech at the international forum United by Mining, a correspondent of UNN reports.

I know the potential of the industry, I know honest investors who work openly and invest in the development of Ukraine. But I also know about the other side - about those who hide behind patriotic slogans, but in fact deceive the state and the community, destroy the environment and withdraw profits past the budget. Illegal mining, fictitious contracts, manipulations at auctions with special permits, understating prices when selling resources - all this is not rumors. These are real cases that have already been investigated by the prosecutor's office. I see and understand how it works and I want to say honestly: If it was once possible to negotiate with prosecutors, now the situation has changed and there can be no agreements. - Kravchenko stated.

According to him, almost every week the prosecutor's office announces new suspicions and sends cases to court regarding violations in the mining industry. "Since June of this year, prosecutors have reported more than 60 suspicions of illegal mining. 47 indictments have already been sent to court," Kravchenko said.

Also, according to the Prosecutor General, more than 110 cases regarding illegally obtained permits for mineral extraction are being challenged in courts, 10 of which have already been satisfied. Violations were found during the sale of more than 20 special permits, and 12 lawsuits were filed in court.

"My position as Prosecutor General is simple: If you work honestly, the state protects you and the prosecutor's office is on your side. If you try to steal and profit at the expense of the state, that is your choice and responsibility will be inevitable," Kravchenko emphasized.

