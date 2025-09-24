$41.380.00
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
No agreements with prosecutors are possible: Kravchenko told how many suspicions were served for illegal mining

Kyiv • UNN

 • 754 views

Since June, prosecutors have submitted 47 indictments to court in cases of illegal subsoil extraction.

No agreements with prosecutors are possible: Kravchenko told how many suspicions were served for illegal mining

Since June of this year, prosecutors have reported more than 60 suspicions of illegal mining, and 47 indictments have been sent to court, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said during his speech at the international forum United by Mining, a correspondent of UNN reports.

I know the potential of the industry, I know honest investors who work openly and invest in the development of Ukraine. But I also know about the other side - about those who hide behind patriotic slogans, but in fact deceive the state and the community, destroy the environment and withdraw profits past the budget. Illegal mining, fictitious contracts, manipulations at auctions with special permits, understating prices when selling resources - all this is not rumors. These are real cases that have already been investigated by the prosecutor's office. I see and understand how it works and I want to say honestly: If it was once possible to negotiate with prosecutors, now the situation has changed and there can be no agreements.

- Kravchenko stated.

According to him, almost every week the prosecutor's office announces new suspicions and sends cases to court regarding violations in the mining industry. "Since June of this year, prosecutors have reported more than 60 suspicions of illegal mining. 47 indictments have already been sent to court," Kravchenko said.

Illegal sand mining in Kyiv region: law enforcement prevented an environmental disaster11.07.25, 11:34 • 4306 views

Also, according to the Prosecutor General, more than 110 cases regarding illegally obtained permits for mineral extraction are being challenged in courts, 10 of which have already been satisfied. Violations were found during the sale of more than 20 special permits, and 12 lawsuits were filed in court.

"My position as Prosecutor General is simple: If you work honestly, the state protects you and the prosecutor's office is on your side. If you try to steal and profit at the expense of the state, that is your choice and responsibility will be inevitable," Kravchenko emphasized.

Illegal kaolin mining worth almost UAH 190 million uncovered in Cherkasy region24.09.25, 11:03 • 716 views

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Ukraine