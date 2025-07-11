Illegal sand mining in Kyiv region: law enforcement prevented an environmental disaster

Law enforcement officers stopped illegal sand mining in the village of Bobrytsia, Kyiv region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, sand was extracted from agricultural land plots in the village of Bobrytsia. Documentation in the criminal proceedings began in 2023.

The investigator established that the land plot, with an area of 5.5 hectares, has been privately owned since 2018. During the search, draft documentation was found, confirming that illegal sand mining and sale had been carried out for a long time.

As a result, a reservoir with an area of over 3 hectares and a depth of over 6 meters was formed, which could have caused an ecological disaster.

Pre-trial investigation is currently underway under Part 3 of Article 240 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of rules for the protection or use of subsoil, illegal extraction of minerals). The sanction of the article provides for a fine of five hundred to eight hundred tax-free minimum incomes of citizens, restriction of liberty for up to two years, or deprivation of liberty for the same term.

Recall

In Kharkiv region, a group of individuals was exposed who produced counterfeit excise stamps for alcohol. Investigators seized over 2.5 million stamps, and three members of the group, including two foreigners, were detained.