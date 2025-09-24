Illegal kaolin mining worth almost UAH 190 million uncovered in Cherkasy region

In Cherkasy region, large-scale illegal extraction of kaolins worth almost UAH 190 million was exposed: investigators found that the enterprise operated outside the scope of permits, causing significant damage to the state. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

In Zvenyhorod district of Cherkasy region, law enforcement officers documented the illegal activities of the director and a specialist of one of the local enterprises, who organized the illegal extraction of state-important minerals – secondary kaolins.

According to the investigation, the enterprise had been extracting minerals for a long time outside the special permit for subsoil use and the contour of reserves calculation. As a result of such actions, about 14 thousand tons of kaolins were illegally extracted, causing damages to the state amounting to over UAH 189 million. – reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

The suspects have been notified of suspicion for violating the rules of protection and use of subsoil (Part 4, Article 240 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Department of the National Police of Cherkasy region under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office, with the operational support of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

