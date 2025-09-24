Illegal kaolin mining worth almost UAH 190 million uncovered in Cherkasy region

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 1740 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM • 4040 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM • 4068 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 20447 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 39294 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 32820 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 31309 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 61551 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 29024 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 65356 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
81%
755mm
Popular news
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russia is building a "customs office"September 23, 11:53 PM • 17709 views
Lavrov arrived in New York for the 80th session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 24, 01:25 AM • 16410 views
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88Photo02:37 AM • 16941 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 18241 views
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in BashkortostanPhotoVideo06:00 AM • 13879 views
Publications
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhoto05:30 AM • 12885 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 18333 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 61554 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 44906 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 61786 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
António Guterres
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
France
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 26015 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 86636 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 47212 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 61810 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 113494 views
Actual
Fox News
MiG-31
The Guardian
YouTube
Shahed-136

Illegal kaolin mining worth almost UAH 190 million uncovered in Cherkasy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

An enterprise in Cherkasy region was exposed for illegal kaolin mining. It operated outside the scope of its permits, causing significant damage to the state.

Illegal kaolin mining worth almost UAH 190 million uncovered in Cherkasy region

In Cherkasy region, large-scale illegal extraction of kaolins worth almost UAH 190 million was exposed: investigators found that the enterprise operated outside the scope of permits, causing significant damage to the state. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

In Zvenyhorod district of Cherkasy region, law enforcement officers documented the illegal activities of the director and a specialist of one of the local enterprises, who organized the illegal extraction of state-important minerals – secondary kaolins.

According to the investigation, the enterprise had been extracting minerals for a long time outside the special permit for subsoil use and the contour of reserves calculation. As a result of such actions, about 14 thousand tons of kaolins were illegally extracted, causing damages to the state amounting to over UAH 189 million.

– reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

The suspects have been notified of suspicion for violating the rules of protection and use of subsoil (Part 4, Article 240 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Department of the National Police of Cherkasy region under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office, with the operational support of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

Environmental Prosecutor's Office demands official establishment of boundaries for Zhukiv Island nature reserve in Kyiv22.09.25, 12:09 • 2736 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Cherkasy Oblast
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv