Nine NATO countries are training a Ukrainian brigade in Poland and strengthening support for long-range operations

Lithuania, together with eight other NATO countries, is organizing the training and equipping of a Ukrainian brigade at a training center in Poland. The initiative involves supplying weapons, equipment, and training military personnel according to NATO standards, as well as strengthening support for Ukraine in long-range operations. This is reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania announced that during the meeting of NATO defense ministers, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Nordic, Baltic countries, and Poland. It provides for the joint training and equipping of a Ukrainian brigade at the OP-LEGIO training center, which began operating on October 1 in Poland, 160 km from the border with Ukraine.

Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico

The participants of the initiative are Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Poland, Lithuania, Finland, and Sweden. Lithuania provides a mobile training group, training ammunition and grenades, as well as anti-drone equipment and domestically produced night vision devices worth about 12 million euros.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė emphasized the importance of strengthening support for Ukraine.

Ukraine has successfully hit targets deep inside Russian territory. Such strikes put pressure on the aggressor's military logistics and prevent it from continuing the war. At the same time, we must strengthen support for Ukraine's long-range capabilities. – said Šakalienė.

Lithuania continues its multifaceted assistance to Ukraine: together with Iceland, it leads the demining coalition, regularly supplies Ukrainian sapper units with equipment, and participates in drone and electronic warfare projects. Separately, the country has allocated 20 million euros for the production of long-range drones and is developing joint production with Ukrainian companies in Lithuania.

We are actively working on establishing joint production in Lithuania with the Ukrainian defense industry. Joint production will increase supplies to both countries and strengthen defense capabilities, as well as have a positive impact on the economy. – noted the minister.

According to her, in 2026, Ukraine will need 120 billion euros for defense, half of which should be covered by international partners, and the rest by frozen Russian assets. Since the beginning of the war in 2022, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military assistance totaling almost 900 million euros.

Zelenskyy discussed strengthening air defense and joint weapons production with the Lithuanian Prime Minister