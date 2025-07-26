Night strike by the Russian Federation on Dnipro: death toll rises to three

The massive night attack by the Russian Federation on Dnipro has already claimed the lives of three people - a 21-year-old girl died in the hospital, and six more people were injured due to the Russian attack, reported on Saturday the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak on Telegram, writes UNN.

A 21-year-old victim of the massive night attack died in a Dnipro hospital. Condolences to the family. According to updated data, two people were injured in the regional center. Men aged 46 and 33 are in the hospital. Their condition is assessed by doctors as moderate. In total, three people died and six were injured in Dnipro and the district. - Lysak wrote.

Also, according to him, there is damage in Kamianske. There, high-rise buildings and an educational institution were damaged. In total, at least 200 windows were broken. Communal services and humanitarian organizations are working on site.

