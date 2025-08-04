$41.760.05
Night explosions rocked Russian cities, affecting the railway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4470 views

On the night of August 4, explosions occurred in several Russian cities, including Voronezh and Frolovo. Russian air defense claimed to have destroyed 11 drones; the Arched railway station was also attacked.

Night explosions rocked Russian cities, affecting the railway

On the night of August 4, explosions were heard in several cities of the Russian Federation – residents of Voronezh and the city of Frolovo, Volgograd region, heard them. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

According to Russian "media" and Telegram channels, between 9:00 PM and 11:00 PM Moscow time, Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 11 alleged Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles. They were detected over temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as over the territories of Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol regions, and over the Black Sea.

In addition, the railway station "Arched" was attacked in the city of Frolovo, Volgograd region. No casualties were reported – at the same time, the airports of Volgograd and Tambov were closed.

Recall

On the night of August 3, a number of Russian cities, including Voronezh and Sochi, were attacked by unknown drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarNews of the World
Bryansk Oblast
Kursk Oblast
Black Sea
Crimea