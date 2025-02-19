Night drone attack on Kharkiv: what is known about the consequences of the attack on the enterprise

Terrorists shelled Kharkiv once again, damaging a civilian production facility. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Details

At night, around three o'clock, Kharkiv came under another attack from the aggressor. An enemy drone hit the Sloboda district, in particular, the territory of a civilian enterprise.

Despite significant material damage, equipment and other property were damaged.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Recall

The Air Force had previously informed about the detection of enemy UAVs in Kharkiv region.

