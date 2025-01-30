Night drone attack in Sumy: one person killed and one wounded

A drone hit a multi-story building in Sumy. This was reported by the acting mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, as a result of this hostile night attack, one person was killed and one person was wounded.

The rescue operation is currently underway.

All relevant services are working at the site of the hit.

