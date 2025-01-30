The enemy shelled Sumy region: 10 communities under attack, 131 explosions

Terrorists massively shelled the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. A total of 106 attacks were recorded, causing 131 explosions. This was reported by the Sumy regional military administration, UNN reports.

Details

Ten communities came under fire: Khotyn, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivsk, Putivl, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyno-Bud and Znob-Novgorod.

Krasnopilska community was attacked with the use of FPV kamikaze drones (12 explosions), mortar shelling (15 explosions) and the dropping of HE ammunition from drones (21 explosions).

The Esman community suffered from mortar fire (2 explosions) and the dumping of explosive ordnance (5 explosions).

Seredyna Budka community was subjected to artillery strikes (3 explosions), FPV drone attacks (21 explosions) and the dropping of explosive ordnance (11 explosions).

The Velykopysarivska community suffered from FPV drone strikes (2 explosions) and the dumping of explosives (2 explosions).

The Shalyhyne community was subjected to mortar shelling (2 explosions), FPV drone attacks (4 explosions) and the dumping of explosive ordnance (1 explosion).

The Hlukhiv community suffered from FPV drone strikes (4 explosions), which injured a local resident and damaged two cars.

Bilopilska community was subjected to mortar shelling (4 explosions) and the dumping of explosive ordnance (7 explosions).

The Khotyn community was attacked with guided aerial bombs (2 explosions), an FPV drone (1 explosion) and artillery (1 explosion).

Znob-Novhorod community suffered from artillery shelling (6 explosions).

The Putivl community was subjected to mortar shelling, during which 5 mines fell on the community's territory.

