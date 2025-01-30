The enemy shelled Sumy region: 10 communities under attack, 131 explosions

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 76332 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 95400 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107208 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110174 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130395 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103576 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134549 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103740 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113413 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116979 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 52239 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118433 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 57715 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113027 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 28370 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 76332 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130395 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134549 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166454 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156246 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 22907 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 26465 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113027 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118433 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139978 views
The enemy shelled Sumy region: 10 communities under attack, 131 explosions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101451 views

Hostile forces fired 106 times at the border areas of Sumy region, causing 131 explosions. The attacks included the use of kamikaze drones, mortars, artillery, and guided aerial bombs.

Terrorists massively shelled the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. A total of 106 attacks were recorded, causing 131 explosions. This was reported by the Sumy regional military administration, UNN reports.

Details

Ten communities came under fire: Khotyn, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivsk, Putivl, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyno-Bud and Znob-Novgorod.

Krasnopilska community was attacked with the use of FPV kamikaze drones (12 explosions), mortar shelling (15 explosions) and the dropping of HE ammunition from drones (21 explosions).

The Esman community suffered from mortar fire (2 explosions) and the dumping of explosive ordnance (5 explosions).

Seredyna Budka community was subjected to artillery strikes (3 explosions), FPV drone attacks (21 explosions) and the dropping of explosive ordnance (11 explosions).

The Velykopysarivska community suffered from FPV drone strikes (2 explosions) and the dumping of explosives (2 explosions).

The Shalyhyne community was subjected to mortar shelling (2 explosions), FPV drone attacks (4 explosions) and the dumping of explosive ordnance (1 explosion).

The Hlukhiv community suffered from FPV drone strikes (4 explosions), which injured a local resident and damaged two cars.

Bilopilska community was subjected to mortar shelling (4 explosions) and the dumping of explosive ordnance (7 explosions).

The Khotyn community was attacked with guided aerial bombs (2 explosions), an FPV drone (1 explosion) and artillery (1 explosion).

Znob-Novhorod community suffered from artillery shelling (6 explosions).

The Putivl community was subjected to mortar shelling, during which 5 mines fell on the community's territory.

Massive shelling in Sumy region: five wounded and dozens of explosions28.01.25, 04:07 • 32825 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar

