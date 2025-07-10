$41.850.05
Night attack on Kyiv: two people died, the number of injured increased to 13

Kyiv • UNN

 • 606 views

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of July 10, two people died, and the number of injured increased to 13. Humanitarian aid headquarters have been deployed to eliminate the consequences of the emergency.

Night attack on Kyiv: two people died, the number of injured increased to 13

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of Thursday, July 10, two people died. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the number of casualties as a result of the strikes on the capital increased to 13 people.

Tkachenko also said that humanitarian aid centers for emergency response have been deployed at:

  • school of I-III degrees No. 101 at the address: Kopernika St., 8;
    • specialized school of I-III degrees No. 61, at the address: Yuriy Illenko St., 39.

      Here you can get: assistance with applying for financial support; consultations with lawyers and psychologists; explanations regarding further actions and possible payments.

      - Tkachenko noted

      In addition, he urged Kyiv residents to close windows after returning home from shelters.

      "There is a lot of smoke," explained the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

      Recall

      Kyiv suffered a massive enemy attack on the night of Thursday, July 10. Hits were recorded in six districts of the capital, residential buildings, garages, and non-residential buildings were hit. Several fires broke out in the city.

      Kyiv residents broadcast air defense operations during the night attack of "Shaheds" on social media10.07.25, 04:55 • 1425 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      WarKyiv
      Kyiv
