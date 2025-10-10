Night attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to nine - Klychko

On the night of October 10, Russian troops again attacked the capital of Ukraine. As a result of the attack, the number of victims increased - nine injured residents of Kyiv are currently known. This was reported by Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, writes UNN.

Details

According to the head of the city, five injured people are currently in hospitals, where they are receiving the necessary medical care. Others received minor injuries and are being treated on an outpatient basis.

Klitschko also noted that medics received a new call to the Desnianskyi district of the capital, where an ambulance crew has already left.

Nine injured in the capital. Five of them are in hospitals. Medics also received a call to the Desnianskyi district. The crew has left – Klitschko said.

Earlier, the mayor reported five injured, but updated data indicate that the number of injured has increased.

Due to the night attack by the Russian Federation, part of Kyiv was left without electricity and water