Due to the night attack by the Russian Federation, part of Kyiv was left without electricity and water
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 10, as a result of Russian shelling of critical infrastructure in Kyiv, part of the city, including the Left Bank, was left without electricity. This was announced by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.
Details
Also, some areas experienced interruptions in water supply.
Reports of the consequences of the enemy attack continue to come in.
