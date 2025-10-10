Due to the night attack by the Russian Federation, part of Kyiv was left without electricity and water

On the night of October 10, as a result of Russian shelling of critical infrastructure in Kyiv, part of the city, including the Left Bank, was left without electricity. This was announced by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Also, some areas experienced interruptions in water supply.

In Kyiv, due to strikes on critical infrastructure, there are power outages – noted Klitschko.

Reports of the consequences of the enemy attack continue to come in.

