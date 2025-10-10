Russian attack on Kyiv: eight injured, power outages reported

In some districts of Kyiv, power outages are recorded after explosions. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, eight people are known to have been injured as a result of the massive attack by the Russian army, UNN reports.

In Kyiv, due to strikes on critical infrastructure, there are power outages - Klitschko wrote.

According to him, as a result of the Russian attack on the capital, the number of injured increased to eight.

"Eight people have already been injured in the capital. Five of them are in hospitals," Klitschko added.

Addition

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), Timur Tkachenko, added that everything possible is being done regarding energy to minimize risks. He promised to provide more information later.