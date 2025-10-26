Night attack on Kyiv: five injured, including children

$41.900.00
48.550.00
07:33 PM • 10108 views
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
October 25, 11:59 AM • 23254 views
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
October 25, 10:22 AM • 30322 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
October 25, 08:59 AM • 28247 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 39236 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 06:30 AM • 22910 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 20047 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 33400 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 49598 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 38325 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Kharkiv attacked by enemy FPV drones launched from "Molniya" mother drone: five people injuredOctober 25, 03:29 PM • 5996 views
A new species of butterfly in the US was named after the murdered Ukrainian Iryna ZarutskaPhotoOctober 25, 03:50 PM • 7450 views
Putin's envoy in Washington outlined "main conditions" for a quick end to the war in UkraineOctober 25, 04:15 PM • 7214 views
Putin's envoy called strikes on kindergartens "accidents," denying Russian attacks on civilian targets08:29 PM • 4398 views
HIMARS finish: Ukrainian military repelled enemy offensive in Donetsk region, occupiers stuck in swampVideo08:58 PM • 4700 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 26340 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 39236 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 41096 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 62737 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 58108 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 15266 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 20930 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 22612 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 24364 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 27399 views
Technology
Heating
Fox News
Truth Social
The Hill

Night attack on Kyiv: five injured, including children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

As a result of the attack on Kyiv on the night of October 26, five people were injured, including two children, one child was hospitalized. Fires and damage to residential buildings were recorded in the Desnianskyi and Obolonskyi districts.

Night attack on Kyiv: five injured, including children

As a result of the attack on Kyiv on the night of Sunday, October 26, at least five people were injured, including two children, one of whom was hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, two people received assistance on the spot, without further hospitalization.

Tkachenko also spoke about other consequences of enemy strikes on the capital. Thus, in the Desnianskyi district, a fire is raging at one of the locations.

An apartment building is on fire. At another address, windows were blown out by an explosion

- wrote the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

In addition, according to him, in the Obolonskyi district of the capital, the roof of a high-rise building was damaged by debris.

Recall

Kyiv suffered an enemy attack on the night of Sunday, October 26. In the Desnianskyi district, Russians hit a nine-story residential building at the level of the 2nd-3rd floors. According to him, at another address in the Desnianskyi district, debris fell on a 16-story building.

Fires in Kyiv's Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts completely extinguished after Russian strike - SES26.10.25, 00:59 • 2102 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv