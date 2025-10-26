Night attack on Kyiv: five injured, including children

As a result of the attack on Kyiv on the night of Sunday, October 26, at least five people were injured, including two children, one of whom was hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, two people received assistance on the spot, without further hospitalization.

Tkachenko also spoke about other consequences of enemy strikes on the capital. Thus, in the Desnianskyi district, a fire is raging at one of the locations.

An apartment building is on fire. At another address, windows were blown out by an explosion - wrote the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

In addition, according to him, in the Obolonskyi district of the capital, the roof of a high-rise building was damaged by debris.

Recall

Kyiv suffered an enemy attack on the night of Sunday, October 26. In the Desnianskyi district, Russians hit a nine-story residential building at the level of the 2nd-3rd floors. According to him, at another address in the Desnianskyi district, debris fell on a 16-story building.

Fires in Kyiv's Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts completely extinguished after Russian strike - SES