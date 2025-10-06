Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without power

Four people were injured as a result of a night attack on Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, three people suffered an acute stress reaction.

The injured are being provided with necessary medical assistance - said Syniehubov.

He later clarified that a 63-year-old man also sought medical attention and is being provided with medical care.

Recall

Kharkiv was attacked by enemy UAVs late in the evening on October 5. About 15 explosions were heard in the city, and there were power outages.

