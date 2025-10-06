$41.280.00
October 5, 03:08 PM
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 662 views

As a result of a night attack by enemy UAVs on Kharkiv, four people were injured, three of whom suffered an acute stress reaction. The city experienced about 15 explosions and power outages.

Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without power

Four people were injured as a result of a night attack on Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, three people suffered an acute stress reaction.

The injured are being provided with necessary medical assistance

- said Syniehubov.

He later clarified that a 63-year-old man also sought medical attention and is being provided with medical care.

Recall

Kharkiv was attacked by enemy UAVs late in the evening on October 5. About 15 explosions were heard in the city, and there were power outages.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

