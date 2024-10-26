Night attack on Dnipro: 21 injured, Mechnikov hospital damaged
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian missile strike on Dnipro killed 4 people and wounded 21, including a teenager in serious condition. More than 20 high-rise buildings and Mechnikov Hospital were damaged.
In Dnipro , as a result of a nighttime rocket attack by Russians, 21 people have been injured, including a teenager in serious condition, RMA head Serhiy Lysak said on Saturday, reports UNN.
21 people were injured, 7 of them in hospital. A 17-year-old boy is in serious condition
According to him, more than two dozen apartment buildings in the city were damaged. One is destroyed and another is in a state of emergency. The owners of the damaged homes are being provided with building materials for temporary repairs.
In Dnipro, a Russian missile strike on the night of killed four people, including the wife and daughter of a police officer.
One of the most important hospitals in Ukraine, Mechnikov Hospital, was damaged.