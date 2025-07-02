Night attack in Dnipropetrovsk region: 8 UAVs shot down, there is destruction and casualties

On the night of July 2, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with UAVs – air defense forces shot down 8 enemy drones. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

In Kryvyi Rih, a private enterprise building was damaged as a result of the attack. A fire broke out, which rescuers extinguished.

In the Pereshchepyne community of Samara district, a farming enterprise was damaged. A fire started, and a 69-year-old woman was injured; she was provided with first aid.

Nikopol and Pokrovsk communities also suffered from Russian artillery and drone attacks. A multi-story building, a private house, a garage, an outbuilding were damaged, and a power line was also affected.

According to updated data, a private house in Nikopol was destroyed by a munition dropped from a UAV. Lysak published photos of the aftermath of the strike.

Recall

On Tuesday, July 1, around 11:00 PM, Russians shelled Kherson with artillery. One of the shells hit a hospital, injuring five patients and three nurses.