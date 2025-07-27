Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv: enterprises and houses damaged

On the night of July 27, Russian occupation forces launched drone attacks on Kharkiv and its suburbs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

As a result of the attack, a civilian enterprise and a private house were damaged, and a production and economic building was damaged in the Kharkiv district. Employees of the State Emergency Service extinguished all fires. No information about casualties or injuries was received.

In parallel, the press center of the State Emergency Service published photos of the aftermath of the strikes.

Recall

In Kharkiv late in the evening on July 26, explosions occurred as a result of an enemy drone attack. One of them hit a non-operating civilian enterprise in the Kyiv district.