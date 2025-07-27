Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv: enterprises and houses damaged

$41.770.00
49.100.00
ukenru
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
06:57 AM • 1896 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM • 15265 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 36013 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 42681 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 70776 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 180661 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 76880 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 70312 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 116858 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 42690 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
0m/s
78%
747mm
Popular news
Enemy strike on Sumy: three civilians injuredJuly 26, 09:53 PM • 6402 views
ISW: Russia is preparing even larger strikes on Ukraine in the autumnJuly 26, 11:27 PM • 8820 views
US Democratic Party's rating drops to 35-year low - pollJuly 26, 11:57 PM • 3602 views
Asteroid 2024 YR4 will bypass Earth but may collide with the Moon: terms and threats to the planet namedJuly 27, 12:25 AM • 5500 views
Weather forecast: Ukraine to be covered by rains and thunderstorms, severe heat expected in the south04:12 AM • 5338 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 180662 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 116858 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 163327 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 136352 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 156125 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Marco Rubio
Pope Francis
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Kharkiv
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 13945 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 15909 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 15967 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 17284 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 260273 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Boeing 737 MAX

Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv: enterprises and houses damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1052 views

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and its suburbs with drones. A civilian enterprise, a private house, and a production and economic building were damaged; there were no casualties.

Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv: enterprises and houses damaged

On the night of July 27, Russian occupation forces launched drone attacks on Kharkiv and its suburbs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

As a result of the attack, a civilian enterprise and a private house were damaged, and a production and economic building was damaged in the Kharkiv district. Employees of the State Emergency Service extinguished all fires. No information about casualties or injuries was received.

In parallel, the press center of the State Emergency Service published photos of the aftermath of the strikes.

Recall

In Kharkiv late in the evening on July 26, explosions occurred as a result of an enemy drone attack. One of them hit a non-operating civilian enterprise in the Kyiv district.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9