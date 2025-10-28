NGO "Techiia Foundation" gave soldier Yevhen Sierkov a chance to return to his dream — teaching children after amputation

The photo shows Yevhen before prosthetics

Initially, Yevhen served as a rifleman, then a grenadier, and later became an FPV drone pilot. During one of his combat missions, an enemy drone exploded nearby. The explosion tore off his arm and severely damaged his leg. "My left hand was gone, my right arm was questionable, and my left leg too. But I survived. I thank the doctors who saved me," the soldier recalls.

Despite the severe injury, Yevhen did not break down. He underwent numerous operations, a long rehabilitation, and did not lose faith in himself. "The most important thing is not to give up. I know cases when guys gave up, but you can't. You have to fight, listen to doctors, rehabilitators, prosthetists - and gradually everything becomes possible," he says.

Yevhen Sierkov after prosthetics

Yevhen calls his recovery "the cooperation of muscles and brain." He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the "Brave Step" center, where he learned to control a bionic prosthesis. "It's not easy, but when the brain and body start working together, every movement is like a small victory," the soldier says.

Yevhen with a prosthesis near the rehabilitation center

The NGO "Techiia Foundation" helped Yevhen get a modern bionic prosthesis. Thanks to their support, he can now independently perform daily tasks, train, and feel confident again.

Despite his injuries, Yevhen dreams of returning to his profession - teaching physical culture. "I want to work with children who have amputations or injuries. To show them that anything is possible. That life doesn't end after losses. This is my great desire - to stay in pedagogy," he shares.

Today, hundreds of Ukrainians face amputations due to the war. This applies not only to military personnel but also to civilians who suffered during Russian shelling of peaceful cities. The loss of a limb is not just a physical injury; it is a test for the psyche, for self-belief.

That is why it is so important that there are organizations like "Techiia Foundation" that do everything possible to bring these people back to life. This is not just help - it is a chance to feel like a full-fledged person again. Some of the wounded return to duty, some find new meaning, change professions, fulfill a dream.

The story of Yevhen Sierkov is another confirmation: support, technology, and humanity have the power to restore not only the body but also the soul.