September 6, 12:37 PM
Next week, we are preparing for "Ramstein" and new partner contributions to PURL - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Ukraine is preparing for another meeting in the "Ramstein" format and is working to increase funding for the PURL program. Thanks to PURL, Ukraine has already purchased over $2 billion worth of American weapons.

Next week, we are preparing for "Ramstein" and new partner contributions to PURL - Zelenskyy

Next week is expected to be quite busy, including preparations for the "Ramstein" format. The government is also working to ensure that partners make new contributions to the PURL program. Among the key priorities in cooperation with partners is strengthening air defense against Russian "Shaheds" and missiles. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address on Saturday, September 6, as reported by UNN.

Next week should also be quite active; among other things, we are preparing for the "Ramstein" format. We are also working to ensure new contributions from partners to the PURL program.

- said the head of state.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, thanks to the PURL program, Ukraine has already purchased American weapons worth over 2 billion dollars, and funding is planned to be further increased.

This is a very much-needed program: thanks to this program, we are buying American weapons, and it's already over 2 billion dollars there. We will further increase this funding.

- noted the President of Ukraine.

"Among the main priorities for all our work with partners is greater sky protection, protection against Russian 'Shaheds,' against Russian missiles," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense ("Ramstein") will take place in September. Ukraine and Great Britain discussed preparations for the meeting and the development of joint productions.

President Zelenskyy thanked partners for participating in the PURL program, which has accumulated 2 billion dollars. The program allows Ukraine to purchase weapons from the USA, with coordination carried out by NATO.

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
NATO
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine