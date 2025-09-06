Next week, we are preparing for "Ramstein" and new partner contributions to PURL - Zelenskyy

Next week is expected to be quite busy, including preparations for the "Ramstein" format. The government is also working to ensure that partners make new contributions to the PURL program. Among the key priorities in cooperation with partners is strengthening air defense against Russian "Shaheds" and missiles. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address on Saturday, September 6, as reported by UNN.

"Among the main priorities for all our work with partners is greater sky protection, protection against Russian 'Shaheds,' against Russian missiles," Zelenskyy added.

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense ("Ramstein") will take place in September. Ukraine and Great Britain discussed preparations for the meeting and the development of joint productions.

