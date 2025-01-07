New York court denies Trump a stay of sentencing before inauguration

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
New York court denies Trump a stay of sentencing before inauguration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21595 views

A New York appeals court has denied Trump's request for a stay of sentencing in the bribes-for-silence case. Sentencing will take place on Friday, 10 days before his inauguration.

A New York appeals court judge denied President-elect Donald Trump's request to delay his sentencing Friday in the hush money bribe case, reports UNN citing CNN.

Supreme Court Justice Ellen Gesmer, a member of the Supreme Court, quickly denied Trump's request after a brief hearing on the matter Tuesday afternoon.

Trump on Tuesday asked for a stay of the hush-money bribery trial - including his sentencing scheduled for Friday - while he appeals his conviction after Judge Juan Merchan, the trial judge, rejected his request to halt sentencing.

Trump's lawyer Todd Blanch - chosen by the president-elect to serve as deputy attorney general in his new administration - told New York's Appellate Division, First Department on Tuesday that it must stop Trump's sentencing, acknowledging that the situation is unprecedented.

10 days before inauguration, Trump will be sentenced in the case of payments to a porn star04.01.2025, 01:57 • 27147 views

Blanch said the Supreme Court's July ruling on presidential immunity provides Trump with constitutional protections. While Merchan rejected two arguments for overturning Trump's conviction, Blanch argued that either argument should allow them to stay the proceedings while the appeal is heard.

Jesmer, who presided over the hearing, asked Blanch if there was precedent for his request that presidential immunity could extend to the president-elect.

“It's never happened before, so no,” Blanche replied.

The head of the Manhattan District Attorney's appellate division, Steven Wu, said Trump's attorneys made no argument that an hour-long sentencing hearing would violate Trump's duties as president-elect, saying, “Sentencing has to be done at some point, right?”

Court postpones Trump's sentencing in hush money case: what's going on23.11.2024, 11:25 • 18984 views

A little background: Trump is appealing his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records, arguing that it should be overturned because of the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity and because Trump is now the president-elect.

Merchan rejected both of those arguments, setting sentencing for Friday and prompting Trump's lawyers to appeal to an appeals court to try to stop the sentencing. However, Merchan has made it clear that he will not sentence Trump to any punishment.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
supreme-court-of-the-united-statesSupreme Court of the United States
donald-trumpDonald Trump
new-york-cityNew York City

