New water pipelines will be built in three regions of Ukraine, and construction is already being completed in two others - Ministry of Development

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a list of priority facilities to be built and restored within the framework of an experimental project to modernize water supply systems. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, writes UNN.

This refers to the construction of new water pipelines in Vinnytsia, Odesa, and Poltava regions, as well as the completion of already started works in Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions.

Construction will proceed under a simplified procedure, which will allow projects to be launched faster. According to government officials, the experiment mechanism provides for reducing bureaucratic barriers and accelerating the allocation of funds, which will allow communities to be provided with drinking water in a short time.

This experimental project is a tool for rapid response to the challenges that the war has created for water supply systems. It will allow restoring critically important infrastructure in a short time, providing people with access to quality drinking water, and laying the foundation for sustainable community development — said Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister for Communities and Territories Development.

This step will not only improve access to quality water supply but also create conditions for people to return to communities and restore normal life in their places.

