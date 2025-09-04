New water pipelines will be built in three regions of Ukraine, and construction is already being completed in two others - Ministry of Development

$41.370.01
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
02:02 PM • 4718 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
10:04 AM • 13380 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 19413 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 20061 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 18551 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 38109 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 39737 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 42322 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37853 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 280900 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 274358 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 272046 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 264937 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 28769 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 19736 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 17639 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 38109 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 36789 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 75032 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"10:35 AM • 8784 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 19736 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 11023 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 16914 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 18988 views
R-360 Neptune
Mi-8
Fake news
Bild
Facebook

New water pipelines will be built in three regions of Ukraine, and construction is already being completed in two others - Ministry of Development

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the list of priority objects for restoring water supply. The project envisages the construction of new water pipelines and the completion of ongoing works in five regions.

New water pipelines will be built in three regions of Ukraine, and construction is already being completed in two others - Ministry of Development

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a list of priority facilities to be built and restored within the framework of an experimental project to modernize water supply systems. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to the construction of new water pipelines in Vinnytsia, Odesa, and Poltava regions, as well as the completion of already started works in Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions.

Construction will proceed under a simplified procedure, which will allow projects to be launched faster. According to government officials, the experiment mechanism provides for reducing bureaucratic barriers and accelerating the allocation of funds, which will allow communities to be provided with drinking water in a short time.

Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without water29.08.25, 06:05 • 31290 views

This experimental project is a tool for rapid response to the challenges that the war has created for water supply systems. It will allow restoring critically important infrastructure in a short time, providing people with access to quality drinking water, and laying the foundation for sustainable community development 

— said Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister for Communities and Territories Development.

This step will not only improve access to quality water supply but also create conditions for people to return to communities and restore normal life in their places.

Residents of Kharkiv Oblast warned about possible deterioration of water quality: the reason named27.08.25, 19:00 • 4197 views

Stepan Haftko

Donetsk Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast