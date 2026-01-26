New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silence

$43.140.03
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 5284 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 10773 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 18495 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 16846 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 34443 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market
09:46 AM • 19070 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 34010 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 07:43 AM • 22558 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 27488 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of Energy
Publications
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 34455 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 34019 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
UNN Lite
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silence
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New Year
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age difference
Financial Times

New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Harry Styles has unveiled the music video for his single "Aperture" and announced the album "KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY," set to be released on March 6, 2026. The singer also announced a world tour, "Together, Together."

New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silence

British singer-songwriter Harry Styles has unveiled a new music video for his single "Aperture." The track marks a new musical era in the artist's life and is one of the main songs on his upcoming album "KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY." The premiere of the new album is scheduled for March 6, 2026, UNN reports, citing GMA Network Entertainment.

It is noted that the premiere of "Aperture" was the artist's first release since the record-breaking album Harry's House (2022), which won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year 2023. The video for "Aperture" was created in collaboration with renowned director Oba Perry, who previously worked with Harry on the projects Satellite and Music For A Sushi Restaurant.

Thus, Styles' new album will consist of 12 compositions, all tracks written by Harry himself, and Kid Harpoon served as producer. The list includes such songs as: Aperture, American Girls, Ready, Steady, Go!, Are You Listening Yet?, Taste Back, The Waiting Game, Season 2 Weight Loss, Coming Up Roses, Pop, Dance No More, Paint By Numbers, and Carla's Song.

It is reported that the album is already available for pre-order in all digital and physical stores, and exclusive colored editions and fan kits can be found on the artist's official website.

In addition, Harry Styles announced the world tour "Together, Together", which will cover 50 cities from Amsterdam and London to New York, São Paulo and Sydney.

New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announced

Stanislav Karmazin

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Musician
Director
Amsterdam
New York City
London