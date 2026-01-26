New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silence

British singer-songwriter Harry Styles has unveiled a new music video for his single "Aperture." The track marks a new musical era in the artist's life and is one of the main songs on his upcoming album "KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY." The premiere of the new album is scheduled for March 6, 2026, UNN reports, citing GMA Network Entertainment.

It is noted that the premiere of "Aperture" was the artist's first release since the record-breaking album Harry's House (2022), which won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year 2023. The video for "Aperture" was created in collaboration with renowned director Oba Perry, who previously worked with Harry on the projects Satellite and Music For A Sushi Restaurant.

Thus, Styles' new album will consist of 12 compositions, all tracks written by Harry himself, and Kid Harpoon served as producer. The list includes such songs as: Aperture, American Girls, Ready, Steady, Go!, Are You Listening Yet?, Taste Back, The Waiting Game, Season 2 Weight Loss, Coming Up Roses, Pop, Dance No More, Paint By Numbers, and Carla's Song.

It is reported that the album is already available for pre-order in all digital and physical stores, and exclusive colored editions and fan kits can be found on the artist's official website.

In addition, Harry Styles announced the world tour "Together, Together", which will cover 50 cities from Amsterdam and London to New York, São Paulo and Sydney.

