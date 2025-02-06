New successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Pokrovsk and Russian advance in several directions: ISW maps

Ukrainian defense forces succeeded near Pokrovsk, southwest of the city. Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers are advancing at the front near Kupyansk, Toretsk, Kurakhove and also near Pokrovsk. This is stated in a report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on February 5, Russian troops continued ground attacks in the area of the "Ukrainian bridgehead" in the Kursk region, but did not advance.

Russian troops were advancing northwest of Sudzha in the area of Sverdlikov and Mala Lokna, and southwest of Sudzha in the area of Kurylivka.

Eastern Ukraine. Russian operation #1 - Kharkiv region

Russian invaders continued their offensive operations in Kharkiv region along the international border near Kozacha Lopan and near Vovchansk on February 4 and 5, but did not advance.

A Russian "military commander" said that Ukrainian troops counterattacked in Vovchansk.

Russian Federation's Operation #2 - Luhansk region

Russian occupants have recently advanced in the Kupyansk direction. Russian troops continued to attack in the direction of Kindrashivka and Doroshivka, near Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Novoosynove on February 4 and 5.

On February 5, Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets said that Russian invaders had occupied the village of Zakhidne (north of Kupyansk).

On February 5, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Novomlynsk (northeast of Kupyansk), but ISW estimates that the Russians had occupied the town as of January 31.

A representative of a Ukrainian brigade operating in the Kupyansk sector said that Russian forces are using convicted recruits and mobilized soldiers, some of whom have only one or two weeks of training, in infantry attacks in the area - reports the Institute for the Study of War.

A Russian blogger claimed that before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Novomlynsk was home to about 15 people.

On February 5, Russian troops continued their offensive in the Borovoye direction, but did not advance. the Russians attacked near Zahryzove, Nova Kruhlyakivka, Lozova and Kopanky on February 4 and 5.

On February 5, the Russian invaders continued their offensive in the Liman direction, but also did not advance. Russian troops attacked in the area of Novolyubivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy, near Torske and Dibrova on February 4 and 5.

Russian Federation Operation #3 - Donetsk region

On February 5, Russian invaders continued their offensive in the Siversk sector, but did not advance. On February 5, Russian troops advanced on Siversk and near Verkhnekamianske.

On February 5, the commander of a Ukrainian unit operating in the Siverskyi sector said that the Russians were assaulting and amassing forces and personnel in the area. He noted that the enemy is conducting attacks day and night, and is primarily targeting the positions of Ukrainian drone operators.

On February 5, Russian troops continued their offensive in the area of Chasovyi Yar, but did not advance. On February 4 and 5, the occupiers attacked near this town, as well as near Stupocheky, Predtechyno and Bila Hora.

The spokesman for the Luhansk group of Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Zaporozhets, said that the occupants have intensified their activities in the northern part of Chasovyi Yar and are trying to advance to the city center near the Avangard stadium - ISW report says.

Zaporozhets also noted that the number of Russian assaults in the Chasiv Yar area has increased by 97% compared to December 2024. He stated that the Russians are conducting a frontal assault in the center of Chasiv Yar and noted that the enemy is using all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and motorcycles, despite the mud, and the occupiers are also striking from civilian vehicles.

Russian invaders have recently advanced in the Toretsk sector. Geolocation footage released on February 4 shows that the occupiers have advanced along Serov and Hryhoriy Skovoroda streets in northern Toretsk.

Russian troops continued to advance in the area of Toretsk, on the northern outskirts of the city, and near Shcherbynivka on February 4 and 5.

According to Zaporozhets, the number of Russian assaults in the Toretsk sector has increased by 30% compared to December 2024, and the Russian invaders are increasingly conducting a frontal assault on Toretsk.

Ukrainian defense forces have recently advanced in the Pokrovsk sector. Geolocation footage from February 5 shows that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have recently advanced east of Nadiyivka (southwest of Pokrovsk).

At the same time, Russian occupants are also advancing in the Pokrovsk sector.

Geolocation footage released on February 5 indicated that Russians had advanced into the southern part of Sribne (southwest of Pokrovsk) and may have captured the village. On February 4, Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets assessed that the Russians had probably occupied Sribne.

Russian troops continued to advance near Kalynove, Vodiane Druha, Yelizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Pishchane, Kotlynove, Udachne and Uspenivka on January 4 and 5.

Russian "military commanders" claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a counterattack on the line Sribne - (village) Zaporizhzhia - Nadiya (all southwest of Pokrovsk).

The operational and strategic grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces "Khortytsia" reported that the Russian occupiers used equipment to transfer assault groups to the front lines north of Novoyelizavetivka, and that Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 7 enemy vehicles.

Russian bloggers claimed that Putin's troops had advanced 1.5 km along the railroad track from Kotlynne to Pokrovsk, had advanced slightly northeast of Udachne, and that Russian airborne troops had strengthened positions near Sribne and the village of Zaporizhzhia in Pokrovsk district.

Russian invaders have recently made a small advance west of Kurakhove. Geolocation footage released on February 4 shows that the occupiers have advanced into a field southwest of Dachne.

Russian troops advanced near Uspenivka, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly, Kostiantynopol, Rozlyv and Zelenivka on January 4 and 5.

Russian "military commanders" claimed that Putin's troops had advanced into the center of Dachne and that fighting for the village was ongoing. Bloggers also reported that Russian troops had also advanced to the T-0515 Konstantinople-Andriivka-Pokrovsk road northwest of Petropavlivka and to the northeastern outskirts of Andriivka.

On February 5, a spokesman for the Ukrainian brigade operating in the Kurakhove sector said that the situation in the Dachne area remains very tense and that the occupiers are using reconnaissance, targeting and fiber-optic drones in this area.

He also said that in the Kurakhove sector, the Russian invaders are losing up to a platoon of infantry every day and are using less armored vehicles in the area.

Russian troops continued to advance west of Velyka Novosilka near Novosilka on January 4 and 5, but made no progress.

"Southern Axis"

Russian invaders continued limited ground attacks in the west of Zaporizhzhia region on February 5, but did not advance. Russian troops advanced near Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka on February 4 and 5.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night of February 5, in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian defenders struck at a Russian Buk missile system in an unspecified location.

On February 5, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had postponed the planned rotation of its mission personnel at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP in Energodar due to the lack of security guarantees from Russia regarding the rotation.

Neither Ukrainian nor Russian ISW sources reported any fighting in the Kherson sector on February 5.

On February 5, the Southern Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past day in the south of the country, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 2 Russian electronic warfare systems and 5 Starlink terminals operated by Russian invaders.

